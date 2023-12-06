The UMass Minutemen (4-1) are favored by 1.5 points against the Towson Tigers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on Monumental. The matchup's point total is set at 132.5.

UMass vs. Towson Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Monumental

Monumental Where: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: SECU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -1.5 132.5

UMass Betting Records & Stats

UMass and its opponents have gone over 132.5 combined points in four of five games this season.

The average total in UMass' outings this year is 154.0, 21.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Minutemen have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season.

UMass has covered the spread more often than Towson this season, recording an ATS record of 4-1-0, compared to the 2-6-0 mark of Towson.

UMass vs. Towson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 4 80% 84.8 141.9 69.2 132.5 150.1 Towson 0 0% 57.1 141.9 63.3 132.5 132.0

Additional UMass Insights & Trends

The Minutemen score 84.8 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 63.3 the Tigers give up.

UMass has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 63.3 points.

UMass vs. Towson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 4-1-0 4-1 4-1-0 Towson 2-6-0 1-4 0-8-0

UMass vs. Towson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Towson 8-6 Home Record 10-2 3-8 Away Record 8-7 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-5-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.9 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

