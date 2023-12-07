New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe will be up against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 19th-ranked passing defense in Week 14, with kickoff at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

So far this season, Zappe has thrown for 299 yards (59.8 per game) for New England, collecting zero touchdown passes with two picks. On the ground, Zappe has rushed four times for 16 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Zappe and the Patriots with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Zappe vs. the Steelers

Zappe vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Pittsburgh has allowed 300 or more passing yards to a total of two opposing players this year.

10 players have tossed one or more TDs in a game against the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for at least three touchdowns in an outing against the Steelers this season.

The Steelers allow 227.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 19th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have the No. 9 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.2 per game).

Watch Patriots vs Steelers on Fubo!

Bailey Zappe Passing Props vs. the Steelers

Passing Yards: 161.5 (-115)

161.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 0.5 (-143)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Zappe with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Zappe Passing Insights

Zappe has failed to hit the over on his passing yards prop total this season (in one opportunities).

The Patriots, who are 32nd in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.0% of the time while running 43.0%.

Zappe averages 4.7 yards per pass attempt this year.

Zappe has failed to throw a touchdown pass in five games this season.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Zappe's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 13-for-25 / 141 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 9-for-14 / 54 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/12/2023 Week 10 3-for-7 / 25 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/8/2023 Week 5 3-for-9 / 22 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 10/1/2023 Week 4 4-for-9 / 57 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.