Brad Marchand and the Boston Bruins will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Considering a wager on Marchand in the Bruins-Sabres game? Use our stats and information below.

Brad Marchand vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand has averaged 19:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +2).

In Marchand's 24 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Marchand has a point in 16 games this year (out of 24), including multiple points five times.

Marchand has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Marchand has an implied probability of 37% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Marchand has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 90 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 24 Games 5 23 Points 7 11 Goals 1 12 Assists 6

