The injury report for the Boston Bruins (17-4-3) ahead of their game against the Buffalo Sabres (10-14-2) currently includes just one player. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jack Quinn RW Out Achilles Alex Tuch RW Out Lower Body Jordan Greenway LW Out Upper Body Zemgus Girgensons LW Out Lower Body

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Bruins Season Insights

The Bruins' 80 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

Its +21 goal differential is the third-best in the league.

Sabres Season Insights

The Sabres have 74 goals this season (2.8 per game), 16th in the NHL.

Buffalo has given up 90 total goals this season (3.5 per game), ranking 29th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -16, they are 27th in the league.

Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-250) Sabres (+200) 6

