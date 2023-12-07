The Boston Bruins (17-4-3) are heavy favorites when they host the Buffalo Sabres (10-14-2) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+. The Bruins are -250 on the moneyline to win, while the Sabres have +200 moneyline odds.

Bruins vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played 14 games this season with over 6 goals.

The Bruins have gone 12-7 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Sabres have been the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 27.8%, of those games.

Boston is 6-2 (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Buffalo has had moneyline odds of +200 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 5-4 7-3-0 6.1 3.50 2.90 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.50 2.90 8 25.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 5-5 5-4-1 6.5 2.80 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.80 3.70 7 24.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

