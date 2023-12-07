Can we anticipate Charlie Coyle finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins match up against the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

  • In six of 24 games this season, Coyle has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (two shots).
  • Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Coyle averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres have given up 90 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 15:42 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:45 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 18:05 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:35 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

