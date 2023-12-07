The Boston Bruins, including Charlie Coyle, are in action Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Coyle intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:27 per game on the ice, is +3.

In Coyle's 24 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Coyle has a point in 14 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Coyle has an assist in nine of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Coyle's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 24 Games 5 19 Points 4 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.