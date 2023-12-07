The Boston Bruins, with Charlie McAvoy, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Looking to bet on McAvoy's props? Here is some information to help you.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

McAvoy has averaged 20:28 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

McAvoy has a goal in three games this season through 20 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McAvoy has a point in 13 of 20 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 20 games this year, McAvoy has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 60.6% that McAvoy hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of McAvoy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have given up 90 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 20 Games 5 19 Points 5 3 Goals 1 16 Assists 4

