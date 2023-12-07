On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is David Pastrnak going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: -120 (Bet $12.00 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pastrnak stats and insights

  • In 12 of 24 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken three shots in one game against the Sabres this season, and has scored one goal.
  • On the power play, Pastrnak has accumulated four goals and 11 assists.
  • He takes 4.8 shots per game, and converts 12.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:05 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:24 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 13:13 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 17:35 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.