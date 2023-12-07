The Boston Bruins, including David Pastrnak, take the ice Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Pastrnak against the Sabres, we have plenty of info to help.

David Pastrnak vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -115)

1.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 19:31 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 24 games this year Pastrnak has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Pastrnak has a point in 18 of 24 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Pastrnak has an assist in 15 of 24 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Pastrnak's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

Pastrnak has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 24 Games 5 36 Points 10 14 Goals 4 22 Assists 6

