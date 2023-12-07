Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hampden County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Hampden County, Massachusetts today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St Mary's High School at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.