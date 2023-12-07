In the upcoming contest against the Buffalo Sabres, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Hampus Lindholm to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

Lindholm has scored in one of 24 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has scored one goal on five shots.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 2.7% of them.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have given up 90 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:28 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:50 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:41 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:37 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:22 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:46 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:07 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

