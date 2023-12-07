When Hunter Henry hits the gridiron for the New England Patriots in their Week 14 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Hunter Henry score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Henry has totaled 313 yards receiving (28.5 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 32 passes on 49 targets.

Henry has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Hunter Henry Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 6 5 56 1 Week 2 Dolphins 7 6 52 1 Week 3 @Jets 5 2 17 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 4 51 0 Week 5 Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 3 1 7 0 Week 7 Bills 3 2 27 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 3 3 28 0 Week 9 Commanders 6 4 39 1 Week 10 Colts 5 3 21 0 Week 13 Chargers 4 2 15 0

