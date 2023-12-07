Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for DeBrusk in that upcoming Bruins-Sabres game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk's plus-minus this season, in 16:29 per game on the ice, is +7.

In four of 23 games this year, DeBrusk has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in 10 of 23 games this season, DeBrusk has yet to post a multi-point contest.

DeBrusk has an assist in six of 23 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 50% that DeBrusk goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, DeBrusk has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 23 Games 5 10 Points 6 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 5

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.