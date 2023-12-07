For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, van Riemsdyk has accumulated three goals and three assists.

van Riemsdyk averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.6%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:10 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:41 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 3-2 OT

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

