JuJu Smith-Schuster was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 14. If you're trying to find Smith-Schuster's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Smith-Schuster has been targeted 41 times and has 25 catches for 170 yards (6.8 per reception) and one TD.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Demario Douglas (DNP/concussion): 36 Rec; 410 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Kayshon Boutte (DNP/shoulder): 2 Rec; 19 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs DeVante Parker (LP/knee): 22 Rec; 264 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Smith-Schuster 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 41 25 170 66 1 6.8

Smith-Schuster Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Eagles 7 4 33 0 Week 2 Dolphins 6 5 28 0 Week 3 @Jets 3 1 5 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 5 1 14 0 Week 5 Saints 4 3 6 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 1 1 3 1 Week 9 Commanders 7 6 51 0 Week 10 Colts 1 1 9 0 Week 12 @Giants 4 2 10 0 Week 13 Chargers 3 1 11 0

