The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kevin Shattenkirk light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

Shattenkirk has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).

Shattenkirk has picked up one assist on the power play.

Shattenkirk averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:21 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:42 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:36 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-2 11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 3-2 11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away L 5-4

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

