The New England Patriots (2-10) will try to stop their five-game losing streak as they are 6-point underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The contest's point total is listed at 31.5.

Before the Steelers meet the Patriots, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Patriots square off against the Steelers, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pittsburgh Moneyline New England Moneyline BetMGM Steelers (-6) 31.5 -275 +225 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Steelers (-6) 32.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New England vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Patriots vs. Steelers Betting Insights

New England has posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Patriots have won once ATS (1-2) as a 6-point underdog or greater this year.

Of 12 New England games so far this season, three have hit the over.

So far this season, Pittsburgh has posted a 7-5-0 record against the spread.

The Steelers don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 6-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of Pittsburgh's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (16.7%).

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.