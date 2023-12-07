How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Thursday, December 7
There are two matchups on today's Premier League schedule, including Newcastle United taking on Everton FC.
How to watch all the games in the Premier League today is included here.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Everton FC vs Newcastle United
Newcastle United travels to face Everton FC at Goodison Park in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Newcastle United (+130)
- Underdog: Everton FC (+220)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United
West Ham United is on the road to face Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 3:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tottenham Hotspur (-135)
- Underdog: West Ham United (+330)
- Draw: (+330)
