Tyquan Thornton has a decent matchup when his New England Patriots meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Steelers have given up 227.3 passing yards per game, 19th in the NFL.

Thornton has put up 34 receiving yards (after five grabs). He has been targeted 13 times, and is averaging 6.8 yards per game.

Thornton vs. the Steelers

Thornton vs the Steelers (since 2021): No games

No games Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Pittsburgh in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Three opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Pittsburgh on the season.

The pass defense of the Steelers is conceding 227.3 yards per outing this year, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

The Steelers have the No. 9 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 14 this season (1.2 per game).

Patriots Player Previews

Tyquan Thornton Receiving Props vs. the Steelers

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-111)

Thornton Receiving Insights

This year, Thornton hasn't hit the over on a receiving yards over/under.

Thornton has 3.2% of his team's target share (13 targets on 409 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 13 times this season, averaging 2.6 yards per target.

Thornton does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Thornton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/5/2023 Week 9 4 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bills 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/15/2023 Week 6 2 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

