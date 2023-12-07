Will Tyquan Thornton pay out his Week 14 anytime TD player prop when the New England Patriots take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Tyquan Thornton score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Thornton has 34 yards receiving on five receptions (13 targets), averaging 6.8 yards per game.

Having played five games this year, Thornton has not tallied a TD reception.

Tyquan Thornton Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Raiders 2 1 6 0 Week 7 Bills 1 1 2 0 Week 9 Commanders 4 1 7 0 Week 12 @Giants 5 2 19 0 Week 13 Chargers 1 0 0 0

