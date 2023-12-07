Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Worcester County, Massachusetts today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oxford High School at Millis High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Millis, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at South Lancaster Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: South Lancaster, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.