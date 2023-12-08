America East Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Just a single America East game is on Friday in college basketball action. That matchup is the Canisius Golden Griffins taking on the Binghamton Bearcats at Binghamton University Events Center.
America East Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Canisius Golden Griffins at Binghamton Bearcats
|6:07 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
