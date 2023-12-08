Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barnstable County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Barnstable County, Massachusetts, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Barnstable County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mashpee High School at Bourne High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Bourne, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falmouth High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Duxbury, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
