Friday's contest at Silvio O. Conte Forum has the Boston College Eagles (6-3) taking on the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 84-61 victory, as our model heavily favors Boston College.

The matchup has no line set.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 84, Holy Cross 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Boston College vs. Holy Cross

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-23.4)

Boston College (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Boston College has a 4-4-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Holy Cross, who is 3-6-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Eagles are 5-3-0 and the Crusaders are 4-5-0.

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 5.5 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball while allowing 70.8 per contest to rank 179th in college basketball) and have a +50 scoring differential overall.

Boston College is 194th in the country at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.9 its opponents average.

Boston College hits 7 three-pointers per game (218th in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents (8.4). It is shooting 33.3% from deep (181st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 37.8%.

The Eagles rank 125th in college basketball by averaging 97.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 208th in college basketball, allowing 90.2 points per 100 possessions.

Boston College has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 10.1 per game (58th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (140th in college basketball).

