How to Watch Boston College vs. Holy Cross on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Boston College Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have hit.
- Boston College is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders sit at 326th.
- The Eagles record only 1.3 fewer points per game (76.3) than the Crusaders allow (77.6).
- Boston College has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 77.6 points.
Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Boston College averaged 66.4 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 68.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 67.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.5.
- Boston College averaged 5.4 treys per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.5, 39.1%).
Boston College Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|W 80-62
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|NC State
|L 84-78
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/5/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|W 82-68
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/8/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/10/2023
|St. John's
|-
|Barclays Center
|12/21/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
