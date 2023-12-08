The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network Extra

Boston College Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have hit.

Boston College is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Eagles are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders sit at 326th.

The Eagles record only 1.3 fewer points per game (76.3) than the Crusaders allow (77.6).

Boston College has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Boston College averaged 66.4 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 68.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 67.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.5.

Boston College averaged 5.4 treys per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.5, 39.1%).

Boston College Upcoming Schedule