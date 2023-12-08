The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Boston College Stats Insights

  • This season, the Eagles have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Crusaders' opponents have hit.
  • Boston College is 4-0 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the 195th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders sit at 326th.
  • The Eagles record only 1.3 fewer points per game (76.3) than the Crusaders allow (77.6).
  • Boston College has a 3-1 record when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Boston College Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Boston College averaged 66.4 points per game in home games last season. When playing on the road, it fared better offensively, averaging 68.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles ceded 67.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 76.5.
  • Boston College averaged 5.4 treys per game with a 27.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer threes and 11.4% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.5, 39.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boston College Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Vanderbilt W 80-62 Memorial Gymnasium
12/2/2023 NC State L 84-78 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/5/2023 Cent. Conn. St. W 82-68 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/8/2023 Holy Cross - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/10/2023 St. John's - Barclays Center
12/21/2023 Lehigh - Silvio O. Conte Forum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.