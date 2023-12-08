The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) aim to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Boston College Eagles (6-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Holy Cross matchup.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-21.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-21.5) 139.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Betting Trends

Boston College has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Eagles' eight games this season have hit the over.

Holy Cross has put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of four Crusaders games this season have gone over the point total.

Boston College Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Boston College is 82nd in college basketball. It is way below that, 90th, according to computer rankings.

Boston College's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

