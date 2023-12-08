Boston College vs. Holy Cross December 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Boston College Eagles (4-2) meet the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.
Boston College vs. Holy Cross Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Boston College Players to Watch
- Quinten Post: 20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Devin: 9.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Claudell Harris Jr.: 12.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Prince Aligbe: 7.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Holy Cross Players to Watch
Boston College vs. Holy Cross Stat Comparison
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|Holy Cross AVG
|Holy Cross Rank
|192nd
|74.5
|Points Scored
|68.3
|284th
|172nd
|70.5
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|281st
|183rd
|33.3
|Rebounds
|29.0
|317th
|184th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|289th
|266th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|142nd
|220th
|12.7
|Assists
|12.0
|249th
|96th
|10.7
|Turnovers
|11.2
|128th
