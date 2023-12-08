The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) are heavy, 21.5-point underdogs as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The point total for the matchup is set at 139.5.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -21.5 139.5

Boston College Betting Records & Stats

Boston College and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in six of eight games this season.

Boston College's contests this year have an average total of 147.1, 7.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Eagles have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Boston College has covered the spread more often than Holy Cross this year, recording an ATS record of 4-4-0, compared to the 3-6-0 mark of Holy Cross.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 6 75% 76.3 140.6 70.8 148.4 141.3 Holy Cross 5 55.6% 64.3 140.6 77.6 148.4 142.3

Additional Boston College Insights & Trends

The 76.3 points per game the Eagles score are the same as the Crusaders allow.

Boston College has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-1 record overall when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 4-4-0 0-0 5-3-0 Holy Cross 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

Boston College vs. Holy Cross Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Holy Cross 9-7 Home Record 6-9 4-7 Away Record 4-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

