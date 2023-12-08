Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bristol County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Bristol County, Massachusetts, there are exciting high school basketball games on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oliver Ames High School at Medfield High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Medfield, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seekonk High School at Norton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Norton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greater New Bedford RVT High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: New Bedford, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
