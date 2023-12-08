Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hampden County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Hampden County, Massachusetts today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Holyoke High School at Tantasqua Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fiskdale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Monson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Monson, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monson High School at Easthampton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Easthampton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at Northampton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Northampton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
