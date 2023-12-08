Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Hampden County, Massachusetts today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hampden County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Holyoke High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fiskdale, MA

Fiskdale, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Monson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Monson, MA

Monson, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Monson High School at Easthampton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Easthampton, MA

Easthampton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at Northampton High School