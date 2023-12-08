Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Hampshire County, Massachusetts. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hampshire County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Monson High School at Easthampton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Easthampton, MA

Easthampton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hampshire Regional High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Westhampton, MA

Westhampton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Springfield High School at Northampton High School