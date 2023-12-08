Friday's game between the Harvard Crimson (6-3) and Army Black Knights (2-7) at Lavietes Pavilion has a projected final score of 77-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Harvard, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Harvard vs. Army Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Harvard vs. Army Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 77, Army 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. Army

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-17.9)

Harvard (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 136.6

Both Harvard and Army are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Crimson have hit the over in six games, while Black Knights games have gone over two times.

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson's +35 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.9 points per game (173rd in college basketball) while allowing 71.0 per outing (188th in college basketball).

The 33.0 rebounds per game Harvard averages rank 192nd in the country, and are 2.6 fewer than the 35.6 its opponents record per outing.

Harvard knocks down 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.8. It shoots 37.7% from deep while its opponents hit 30.0% from long range.

The Crimson put up 93.6 points per 100 possessions (200th in college basketball), while allowing 88.8 points per 100 possessions (176th in college basketball).

Harvard forces 10.4 turnovers per game (306th in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (110th in college basketball play).

