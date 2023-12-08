How to Watch Harvard vs. Army on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Harvard Crimson (6-3) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Army Black Knights (2-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Harvard vs. Army Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Harvard Stats Insights
- The Crimson make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- In games Harvard shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
- The Black Knights are the 269th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Crimson sit at 193rd.
- The 74.9 points per game the Crimson average are 11.2 more points than the Black Knights give up (63.7).
- Harvard has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Harvard put up 67.1 points per game last year at home, which was 1.2 fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
- The Crimson surrendered 65.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.9).
- Harvard drained 6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.9 fewer than it averaged in away games (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 30.6% in home games and 30.4% away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Indiana
|L 89-76
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|American
|W 80-75
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|L 75-53
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/8/2023
|Army
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|Holy Cross
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/30/2023
|Iona
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.