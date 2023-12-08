The Harvard Crimson (6-3) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Army Black Knights (2-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Harvard vs. Army Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: NESN
Harvard Stats Insights

  • The Crimson make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
  • In games Harvard shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.
  • The Black Knights are the 269th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Crimson sit at 193rd.
  • The 74.9 points per game the Crimson average are 11.2 more points than the Black Knights give up (63.7).
  • Harvard has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Harvard put up 67.1 points per game last year at home, which was 1.2 fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).
  • The Crimson surrendered 65.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.9).
  • Harvard drained 6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.9 fewer than it averaged in away games (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 30.6% in home games and 30.4% away from home.

Harvard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Indiana L 89-76 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 American W 80-75 Lavietes Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Loyola Chicago L 75-53 Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/8/2023 Army - Lavietes Pavilion
12/21/2023 Holy Cross - Lavietes Pavilion
12/30/2023 Iona - Lavietes Pavilion

