The Harvard Crimson (6-3) look to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Army Black Knights (2-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Harvard vs. Army Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NESN

Harvard Stats Insights

The Crimson make 45.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Black Knights have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

In games Harvard shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Black Knights are the 269th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Crimson sit at 193rd.

The 74.9 points per game the Crimson average are 11.2 more points than the Black Knights give up (63.7).

Harvard has a 6-2 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Harvard put up 67.1 points per game last year at home, which was 1.2 fewer points than it averaged on the road (68.3).

The Crimson surrendered 65.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (65.9).

Harvard drained 6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.9 fewer than it averaged in away games (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 30.6% in home games and 30.4% away from home.

