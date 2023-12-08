The Harvard Crimson (6-3) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Army Black Knights (2-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NESN.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Harvard vs. Army matchup.

Harvard vs. Army Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Harvard vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Harvard vs. Army Betting Trends

Harvard has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

In the Crimson's eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Army has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover four times.

This season, games featuring the Black Knights have hit the over just twice.

