The Harvard Crimson (5-1) face the Army Black Knights (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. This contest is available on NESN.

Harvard vs. Army Game Information

Harvard Players to Watch

  • Malik Mack: 20.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Justice Ajogbor: 8.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.2 BLK
  • Chandler Pigge: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Chisom Okpara: 16.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Louis Lesmond: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Army Players to Watch

Harvard vs. Army Stat Comparison

Harvard Rank Harvard AVG Army AVG Army Rank
141st 77.5 Points Scored 56.0 360th
107th 66.7 Points Allowed 65.8 87th
93rd 36.2 Rebounds 30.2 294th
222nd 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.6 153rd
79th 8.7 3pt Made 7.6 168th
58th 16.5 Assists 11.6 263rd
128th 11.2 Turnovers 11.6 160th

