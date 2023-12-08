Harvard vs. Army December 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (5-1) face the Army Black Knights (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. This contest is available on NESN.
Harvard vs. Army Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NESN
Harvard Players to Watch
- Malik Mack: 20.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 8.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 3.2 BLK
- Chandler Pigge: 10.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Chisom Okpara: 16.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Louis Lesmond: 10.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Harvard vs. Army Stat Comparison
|Harvard Rank
|Harvard AVG
|Army AVG
|Army Rank
|141st
|77.5
|Points Scored
|56.0
|360th
|107th
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|65.8
|87th
|93rd
|36.2
|Rebounds
|30.2
|294th
|222nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|9.6
|153rd
|79th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|7.6
|168th
|58th
|16.5
|Assists
|11.6
|263rd
|128th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.6
|160th
