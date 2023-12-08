The Army Black Knights (2-7) are heavy underdogs (+13.5) as they look to break a four-game road slide when they square off against the Harvard Crimson (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on NESN. The matchup has an over/under of 132.5 points.

Harvard vs. Army Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Harvard -13.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harvard Betting Records & Stats

In seven of eight games this season, Harvard and its opponents have scored more than 132.5 points.

The average total in Harvard's contests this year is 145.9, 13.4 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson have a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Harvard has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Crimson have not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1200.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 92.3% chance of a victory for Harvard.

Harvard vs. Army Over/Under Stats

Games Over 132.5 % of Games Over 132.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Harvard 7 87.5% 74.9 135 71.0 134.7 141.8 Army 2 25% 60.1 135 63.7 134.7 135.6

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

The Crimson average 11.2 more points per game (74.9) than the Black Knights allow (63.7).

Harvard has a 4-3 record against the spread and a 6-2 record overall when putting up more than 63.7 points.

Harvard vs. Army Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Harvard 4-4-0 0-0 6-2-0 Army 4-4-0 1-0 2-6-0

Harvard vs. Army Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Harvard Army 5-7 Home Record 10-5 8-6 Away Record 7-8 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.0 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.7 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

