Friday's game between the Boston College Eagles (6-3) and Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 84-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Boston College, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 84, Holy Cross 61

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-23.4)

Boston College (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.5

Boston College is 4-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Holy Cross' 3-6-0 ATS record. The Eagles have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Crusaders have a record of 4-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders' -119 scoring differential (being outscored by 13.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.3 points per game (343rd in college basketball) while allowing 77.6 per contest (315th in college basketball).

Holy Cross is 326th in college basketball at 29.1 rebounds per game. That's 4.7 fewer than the 33.8 its opponents average.

Holy Cross connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (202nd in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents.

Holy Cross has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (172nd in college basketball), 3.7 more than the 8.1 it forces (358th in college basketball).

