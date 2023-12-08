How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Boston College on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) will look to break a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Holy Cross Stats Insights
- Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
- The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders rank 284th.
- The Crusaders score 6.5 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (70.8).
- Holy Cross is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.8 points.
Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Holy Cross scored 2.2 more points per game at home (67.5) than away (65.3).
- The Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 away.
- At home, Holy Cross sunk 6.4 treys per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged away (7.1). Holy Cross' 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%) as well.
Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 91-45
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/29/2023
|Maine
|L 72-57
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|L 78-67
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|12/8/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/18/2023
|Quinnipiac
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Harvard
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
