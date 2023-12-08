The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) will look to break a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

Holy Cross Stats Insights

  • Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders rank 284th.
  • The Crusaders score 6.5 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (70.8).
  • Holy Cross is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.8 points.

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Holy Cross scored 2.2 more points per game at home (67.5) than away (65.3).
  • The Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 away.
  • At home, Holy Cross sunk 6.4 treys per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged away (7.1). Holy Cross' 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%) as well.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 @ St. John's L 91-45 Carnesecca Arena
11/29/2023 Maine L 72-57 Hart Recreation Center
12/2/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. L 78-67 William H. Detrick Gymnasium
12/8/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/18/2023 Quinnipiac - Hart Recreation Center
12/21/2023 @ Harvard - Lavietes Pavilion

