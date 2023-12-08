The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) will look to break a three-game losing stretch when visiting the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Holy Cross Stats Insights

Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots better than 42.9% from the field.

The Eagles are the rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders rank 284th.

The Crusaders score 6.5 fewer points per game (64.3) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (70.8).

Holy Cross is 1-2 when it scores more than 70.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Holy Cross scored 2.2 more points per game at home (67.5) than away (65.3).

The Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 73.3 away.

At home, Holy Cross sunk 6.4 treys per game last season, 0.7 fewer than it averaged away (7.1). Holy Cross' 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than on the road (39.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule