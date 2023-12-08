Holy Cross vs. Boston College: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 8
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Holy Cross vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boston College Moneyline
|Holy Cross Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boston College (-21.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boston College (-21.5)
|139.5
|-7000
|+2000
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Holy Cross vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Holy Cross has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this year.
- The Crusaders have been an underdog by 21.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Boston College has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- In the Eagles' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
