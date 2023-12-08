The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) will be attempting to break a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Boston College vs. Holy Cross matchup in this article.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boston College Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Boston College (-21.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Boston College (-21.5) 139.5 -7000 +2000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Holy Cross has covered three times in nine matchups with a spread this year.

The Crusaders have been an underdog by 21.5 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Boston College has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

In the Eagles' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

