The Boston College Eagles (4-2) play the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 airing on ACC Network Extra.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

Holy Cross Players to Watch

Quinten Post: 20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

20.8 PTS, 9.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK Jaeden Zackery: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Devin: 9.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK Claudell Harris Jr.: 12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

12 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Prince Aligbe: 7.3 PTS, 5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Boston College Players to Watch

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Stat Comparison

Boston College Rank Boston College AVG Holy Cross AVG Holy Cross Rank 192nd 74.5 Points Scored 68.3 284th 172nd 70.5 Points Allowed 76.2 281st 183rd 33.3 Rebounds 29 317th 184th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.5 289th 266th 6.3 3pt Made 7.8 142nd 220th 12.7 Assists 12 249th 96th 10.7 Turnovers 11.2 128th

