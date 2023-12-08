The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-7) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Boston College Eagles (6-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum as heavy, 21.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra. The over/under in the matchup is set at 139.5.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Boston College -21.5 139.5

Crusaders Betting Records & Stats

Holy Cross and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Holy Cross' games this year have had a 141.9-point total on average, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Holy Cross has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Boston College's .500 ATS win percentage (4-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Holy Cross' .333 mark (3-6-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Boston College 6 75% 76.3 140.6 70.8 148.4 141.3 Holy Cross 5 55.6% 64.3 140.6 77.6 148.4 142.3

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

The Crusaders' 64.3 points per game are 6.5 fewer points than the 70.8 the Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 70.8 points, Holy Cross is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Boston College 4-4-0 0-0 5-3-0 Holy Cross 3-6-0 0-1 4-5-0

Holy Cross vs. Boston College Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Boston College Holy Cross 9-7 Home Record 6-9 4-7 Away Record 4-11 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 66.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

