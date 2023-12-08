Friday's contest at Hammel Court has the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4) taking on the Merrimack Warriors (3-6) at 7:00 PM (on December 8). Our computer prediction projects a win for Pennsylvania by a score of 67-62, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Warriors are coming off of an 84-73 victory over Yale in their most recent game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN Plus

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Pennsylvania 67, Merrimack 62

Merrimack Schedule Analysis

When the Warriors took down the Yale Bulldogs, who are ranked No. 271 in our computer rankings, on December 3 by a score of 84-73, it was their best win of the season so far.

Merrimack has four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Merrimack 2023-24 Best Wins

84-73 at home over Yale (No. 271) on December 3

65-60 at home over Bryant (No. 281) on November 21

67-64 on the road over Siena (No. 302) on November 28

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.8 FG% Paloma Garcia: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Jayme Decesare: 9.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

9.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Diamond Christian: 6.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

6.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Rose Caso: 3.9 PTS, 24.4 FG%

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors have a -88 scoring differential, falling short by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 55.2 points per game to rank 319th in college basketball and are allowing 65.0 per contest to rank 197th in college basketball.

When playing at home, the Warriors are putting up 16.3 more points per game (64.3) than they are in road games (48.0).

At home, Merrimack is giving up 1.8 fewer points per game (64.0) than in road games (65.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.