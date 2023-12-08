Merrimack vs. Pennsylvania December 8 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Merrimack Warriors (1-5) face the Pennsylvania Quakers (3-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.
Merrimack vs. Pennsylvania Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Merrimack Players to Watch
- Amaya Staton: 8.8 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Paloma Garcia: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jayme Decesare: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Rose Caso: 4.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Diamond Christian: 4.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
