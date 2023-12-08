The Merrimack Warriors (3-6) square off against the Pennsylvania Quakers (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Merrimack Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts

Hammel Court in North Andover, Massachusetts TV: NESN Plus

Merrimack vs. Pennsylvania Scoring Comparison

The Quakers put up an average of 68.7 points per game, only 3.7 more points than the 65.0 the Warriors allow.

Pennsylvania has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 65.0 points.

Merrimack's record is 2-5 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.

The Warriors put up 55.2 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 69.0 the Quakers allow.

Pennsylvania is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 55.2 points.

This year the Warriors are shooting 36.6% from the field, 7.0% lower than the Quakers give up.

The Quakers make 43.1% of their shots from the field, 4% higher than the Warriors' defensive field-goal percentage.

Merrimack Leaders

Amaya Staton: 12.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.8 FG%

12.3 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 46.8 FG% Paloma Garcia: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

8.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 50.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Jayme Decesare: 9.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

9.3 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Diamond Christian: 6.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

6.3 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Rose Caso: 3.9 PTS, 24.4 FG%

