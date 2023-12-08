Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wakefield Memorial High School at Malden High School
- Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 7
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Burlington High School at Tyngsborough High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Tyngsborough, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Reading High School at Minuteman High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lexington, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marie H Katzenbach School for the Deaf at Marie Philip and Walden Schools
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Framingham, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lynn Vocational Technical High School at Lowell Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
