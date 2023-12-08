Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Middlesex County, Massachusetts? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wakefield Memorial High School at Malden High School

Game Time: 12:01 AM ET on December 7

12:01 AM ET on December 7 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Burlington High School at Tyngsborough High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8

5:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Tyngsborough, MA

Tyngsborough, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Reading High School at Minuteman High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8

5:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Lexington, MA

Lexington, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marie H Katzenbach School for the Deaf at Marie Philip and Walden Schools

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Framingham, MA

Framingham, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lynn Vocational Technical High School at Lowell Catholic High School