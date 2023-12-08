The Furman Paladins (10-2) visit the Montana Grizzlies (11-1) at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Montana has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank 18th-best in scoring offense (32.1 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (14.8 points allowed per game). With 352.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Furman ranks 66th in the FCS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 32nd, surrendering 312.3 total yards per game.

Montana vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Missoula, Montana

Missoula, Montana Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Montana vs. Furman Key Statistics

Montana Furman 394.4 (21st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.2 (44th) 289.0 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.3 (50th) 195.5 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163.2 (38th) 198.9 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.0 (77th) 1 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (67th) 2 (30th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (18th)

Montana Stats Leaders

Clifton McDowell leads Montana with 1,493 yards (124.4 ypg) on 105-of-174 passing with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 616 rushing yards on 123 carries while scoring eight touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Eli Gillman, has carried the ball 165 times for 899 yards (74.9 per game), scoring 10 times.

Junior Bergen's team-high 663 yards as a receiver have come on 45 catches (out of 48 targets) with four touchdowns.

Keelan White has put together a 648-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 42 passes on 41 targets.

Aaron Fontes has been the target of 35 passes and compiled 34 catches for 460 yards, an average of 38.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman this season. He has 1,675 passing yards (139.6 per game) while completing 66.3% of his passes. He's tossed nine touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 520 yards (43.3 ypg) on 94 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has rushed 180 times for 755 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Joshua Harris leads his team with 359 receiving yards on 40 catches with two touchdowns.

Ben Ferguson has 27 receptions (on 31 targets) for a total of 335 yards (27.9 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colton Hinton's 32 grabs (on 34 targets) have netted him 328 yards (27.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

