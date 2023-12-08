NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
There are three games featuring an NEC team on Friday in college basketball play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
NEC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Le Moyne Dolphins at Colgate Raiders
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Merrimack Warriors
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|NESN Plus
|Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Seton Hall Pirates
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8
|-
Follow NEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.