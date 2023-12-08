There are three games featuring an NEC team on Friday in college basketball play.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Le Moyne Dolphins at Colgate Raiders 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Pennsylvania Quakers at Merrimack Warriors 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8 NESN Plus Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Seton Hall Pirates 7:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8 -

Follow NEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!