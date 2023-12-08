The Le Moyne Dolphins versus the Colgate Raiders is one of two games on the Friday college basketball slate that includes a Patriot team in action.

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Navy Midshipmen at Dartmouth Big Green 5:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Le Moyne Dolphins at Colgate Raiders 6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 8 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

