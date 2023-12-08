Friday's game between the Rider Broncs (1-7) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-9) at Alumni Gymnasium has a projected final score of 75-71 based on our computer prediction, with Rider securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on December 8.

The matchup has no set line.

Stonehill vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Lawrenceville, New Jersey

Venue: Alumni Gymnasium

Stonehill vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Rider 75, Stonehill 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Rider (-3.9)

Rider (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.1

Rider is 1-6-0 against the spread, while Stonehill's ATS record this season is 3-7-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Broncs are 3-4-0 and the Skyhawks are 5-4-1.

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks' -211 scoring differential (being outscored by 21.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.7 points per game (341st in college basketball) while giving up 85.8 per outing (360th in college basketball).

Stonehill pulls down 25.7 rebounds per game (359th in college basketball) while conceding 37.4 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 11.7 boards per game.

Stonehill makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball) while shooting 32.0% from deep (236th in college basketball). It is making 3.5 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.0 per game at 40.3%.

Stonehill and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Skyhawks commit 12.9 per game (256th in college basketball) and force 11.9 (206th in college basketball).

